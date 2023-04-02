Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $225.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

