Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $343.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

