Fragasso Group Inc. Buys New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

