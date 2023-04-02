Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.6 %

DHI stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.