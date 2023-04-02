Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $266,000 in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,750.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 331,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40,982.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

XPH stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

