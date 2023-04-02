Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

