Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $324,000 in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of YJUN opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

