Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Silvergate Capital worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

