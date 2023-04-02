ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 536,482 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,253,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536,482 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

