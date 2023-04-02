ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,702,861 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,861 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,047,296 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

