ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 47,524 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,524 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 78.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 576,502 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,242,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

