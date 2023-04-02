ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPR opened at $34.53 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

