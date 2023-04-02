ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 21,138 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

