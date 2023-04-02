Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stake Raised by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of EDR opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,231 shares of company stock worth $1,084,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

