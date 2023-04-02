ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.