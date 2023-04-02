Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.