ARK Investment Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706,711 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Price Performance

BLI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.89. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 124.74% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

