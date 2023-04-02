Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,740 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 27.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Up 4.0 %

PRLB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Proto Labs

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.