ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,888 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.96% of Personalis worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Personalis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 14.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of PSNL opened at $2.76 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Personalis had a negative net margin of 174.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

