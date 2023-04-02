ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 9,690 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

