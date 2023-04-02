ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 166,002 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,002 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Niu Technologies worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 332,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 198,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,197.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIU stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

