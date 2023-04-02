ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 11,203 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,687,693 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

