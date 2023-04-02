The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

