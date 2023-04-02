The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.