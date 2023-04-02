Busey Wealth Management Sells 9,877 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

