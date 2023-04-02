ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,576 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of GM opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

