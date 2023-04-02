ARK Investment Management LLC Has $13.34 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

