Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $243.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

