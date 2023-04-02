Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,635 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,626 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 223,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

CTSH opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

