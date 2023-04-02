Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,400 shares of company stock valued at $51,955,893. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $223.96 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

