Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

