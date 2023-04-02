Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.64 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $232.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

