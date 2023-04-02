Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

