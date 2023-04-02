Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

