Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

