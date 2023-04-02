Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.61. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

