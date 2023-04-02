Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.92 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

