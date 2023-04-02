The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

PGR stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.