Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $695.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.