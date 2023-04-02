Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

