Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 5,319 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

