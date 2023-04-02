Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

