Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

