Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 2.3 %

Prologis stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.