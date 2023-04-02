Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

