Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 8,980 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 380.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $55.55 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $77.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

