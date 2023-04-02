Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $496.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.89 and its 200 day moving average is $489.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

