RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 138,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

AMRC stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $85.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

