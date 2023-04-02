Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 22,848 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 459.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWB opened at $67.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

