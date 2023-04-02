RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $74,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

